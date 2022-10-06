PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s State University Hospital (HUEH) said it cannot adequately treat patients coming in after cholera broke out in Haiti.

In all to date, at least 75 cases have been reported. More than 60 people have already fallen ill and been hospitalized from various hospitals and medical centers, Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres said in a statement. HUEH said they received four of the sick patients, but they are not able to treat or isolate any infected patients because the hospital is not well equipped and is now unable to provide care safely to patients and better working conditions for staff.

“I am not aware of any initiative aimed at assisting a possible cholera outbreak and the ill patients,” a resident doctor at the HUEH said on condition of anonymity, because he's not authorized to talk.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.