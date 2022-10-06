UPDATE - 10/6, 12:30 pm: Haiti’s amputee soccer team blanked Tanzania 4-1 in the quarter-final matches of the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup in Turkey on Oct. 6.

Saviola Charles scored two goals, and John Spinoza and Mykender Baltazar each found the net once. The Haitian players scored 21 goals in five matches during the tournament.

Thanks to this victory, Haiti will face Angola in the semi-finals on Oct. 7. Angola won the last World Cup in 2018, and Haiti lost to them in the group stage 2-1 during that edition of the tournament.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.