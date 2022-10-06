Overview: Some Haitians do not yet believe cholera returned to their country. They believe, without proof, the government is pushing health officials to spread misinformation about cholera to scare demonstrators into lifting the lockdown.

CAP-HAITIEN — The first cholera patient who arrived at the GHESKIO health center Monday was practically dead. The 22-year-old woman’s heart was not beating, her blood pressure was near zero, she could not urinate because she was severely dehydrated and she was extremely thin, Dr. Jean William Pape, GHESKIO’S director said.

GHESKIO’s healthcare workers performed a cardiac massage and rehydrated the woman during her two-day stay at the center. Dr. Pape is not authorized to disclose the patient’s identity.

“If she came maybe one minute later, we could have not done anything for her,” Dr. Pape said in an Oct. 4 phone interview with The Haitian Times the day the woman was released. “She came at what I call a minus-five case. That’s a case in which we can say God saved her.”

Cholera, a diarrheal illness caused by contaminated food or water, resurfaced in Haiti after three years, long after killing nearly 10,000 people between 2010 and 2019. In the current outbreak, the disease has killed at least seven people, the Ministry of Health and Population (MSPP) said Oct. 2. In addition, GHESKIO treated two patients as of Oct. 4, Haiti’s university hospital has had four and Doctors Without Borders reported about 70 as of Oct. 3.

The new outbreak is likely due to the fuel crisis causing a shortage in available clean water and, consequently, people turning to contaminated sources, health experts say.

“Everything is set in stone for it [cholera] to spread in the entire country,” Dr. Pape said, referring to the lockdown, the gas shortage and residents not believing in the outbreak. “Unfortunately, with Haitians, if they don’t see, they don’t believe.”

Some people do not yet believe the illness is back nor, if it is, returned without help. They believe, without proof, the government is pushing health officials to spread misinformation about cholera to scare demonstrators into ceasing protests and lift the lockdown now in its seventh week.

“This cholera is a planned cholera,” said Louisma Louisjuste, 41, a computer science operator. “There’s a demonstration going on. I think the government might be using the Ministry of Public Health and its other partners to end the anti-government demonstration.”

Louisjuste lives in Cité Soleil, where MSPP said the first cases were identified.

Violent protests, roadblocks and a fuel shortage have prevented health workers from treating patients. The Force Revolution G9 gang has blocked Terminal Varreux, the main gas storage facility, since Sept. 21.

Henry said the lockdown is not benefiting Haitians during the cholera outbreak in an address to the nation on Oct. 5

“They’re preventing ill people from getting taken care of at the hospital, preventing people from finding treated water to drink and even blocked roads so food can’t circulate in the country,” Henry said. “All this, during a time when cholera returned to our home.”

The G9 and protesters have vowed to keep up the demonstration despite the cholera outbreak.

“I don’t believe that this illness exists [in Haiti],” said Ricardo Saint-Fleur, spokesperson of Nou Pap Konplis, or We Won’t be Accomplices, an activist group. “It’s a strategy those men are using to end the demonstration.”

Others reject the government-backed cholera theory.

“That would be evil,” said Karl Vensky Pierre. “I don’t think politics would reach that level.”

Pierre, a consultant in digital communication, lives in Carrefour-Feuilles, another commune where MSPP said an early case was identified.

One reason for the mistrust is that some health workers, GHESKIO is among them, have been declaring patients have cholera before waiting for the test results.

“There’s not two illnesses that give profuse diarrhea that can kill an adult,” Dr. Pape said, in defense of their diagnosis. “If an adult comes in a bad condition and has diarrhea like water — they call it rice water — there’s no error in that. That’s what it is. But still, we did tests.”

The preliminary tests for GHESKIO’s two patients did come out on Oct. 5 as indicative of cholera. GHESKIO is performing the second step of the test for a definitive diagnosis, Dr. Pape said.

“A doctor can’t skip a cholera test and say the person has cholera,” Louisjuste said. “I have to see a treatment center to believe there’s cholera in Haiti.”

Some GHEISKO employees can’t get to work because of the many barricades in Port-au-Prince. Plus, the center only has gas to last one week.

Ambassadors and representatives from 14 countries and organizations are calling for an immediate humanitarian truce to allow people to use fuel for urgent needs, Canada’s Ambassador to Haiti Sébastien Carrière tweeted on Oct. 4.

One possible reason cholera started spreading in Haiti is because residents have less access to clean water due to the gas shortage, health officials said. Some water companies such as Culligan are not operating because of the lack of fuel.

Haiti also went through a similar period of disbelief in 2020. During the start of the coronavirus pandemic, some residents were also skeptical of the respiratory disease. But as the virus spread in Haiti, more people believed it. A total of 857 people died of COVID-19 out of 33,756 cases to date in Haiti, according to Our World Data.

The 2012 cholera outbreak — which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said killed at least 10,000 people and infected more than 850,000 people — was traced to UN Peacekeepers’ sewage contaminating water that residents consumed, unknowingly.