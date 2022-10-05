CAP-HAITIEN — Burning tires, marches, peyilòk and dechoukaj. There’s no shortage of ways to express anger, dissatisfaction and helplessness in the streets of Haiti these days. Among the most common methods, admittedly less alarming, Haitians let out their frustrations is graffiti.

The wall markings tend to be more scrawls than the highly stylized, colorful artwork that define the genre. Despite being in a country where everything is scarce, the writings still serve their purpose to express frustrations. At times, they also function as billboards for public service announcements (PSAs).

In Cap-Haitien, demonstrators have filled the walls of the northern city with protest graffiti. Some denounce or praise politicians, others criticize international bodies. Here’s a sampling of expressions through graffiti from Haiti’s second largest city.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.