PORT-AU-PRINCE — On the first day of school in the Pernier neighborhood Monday, the doors of Lycée de Pernier public school remained shuttered. Inside the private College Coeur de Jésus in the Delmas neighborhood, tiny desks sat lined up, with chairs stacked on top.

Nowhere were there signs of children giggling with each other in excitement on their first. In nearby streets, no cars taking schoolchildren to and from. A few drivers in private cars sped past here and there as did some taxi-moto drivers quoting exorbitant prices for trips.

Similar scenes played out at schools across the city, both public and private schools, in rich and poor neighborhoods. The risk of getting hurt is just too high.

Overview: With nearly 60,000 students unable to attend schools in the Port-au-Prince area last academic year, Haiti’s education officials prepare for contingencies to shore up the country’s already feeble school system in 2022-2023. However, with the start of the academic year delayed, they face a rocky beginning.

