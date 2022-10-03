The Montana Accord is an approach proposed in August 2021 by the Commission for a Search to a Haitian Solution to the Crisis, a group of civic, religious and political organizations and leaders that assembed after the assassination of Jovenel Moise left Haiti without a head of state. Among the accord’s major provisions is a call for a provisional government to take over from interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry and hold elections. The committee, called the Montana Group because it held its planning meetings at the Montana Hotel in Port-au-Prince, later named Fritz Jean as president of the provisional government

A copy of the document, written in French, appears below for reference. The accord and subsequent documents are available at this link (bit.ly/3kEmVjX) posted on the Montana Group’s Facebook page.

It is not yet known if translated versions are available.