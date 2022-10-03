cholera,
The Ministry of Health and Population (MSPP) announced that at least seven people died of cholera in an Oct. 2 press conference. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

PORT-AU-PRINCE — At least seven people died in Haiti after contracting cholera, Dr. Lauré Adrien, general director of the Ministry of Health and Population (MSPP), said in an Oct. 2 press conference.

“The victims could not be evacuated in time when diarrhea and vomiting appeared,” Dr. Adrien said. “Among the victims of the disease is a child.”

The first cases were identified in Carrefour-Feuilles and Cité Soleil, particularly in the Brooklyn district, MSPP said in a public note

Murdith Joseph is a social worker and journalist.

