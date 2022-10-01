PORT-AU-PRINCE- The Haitian Amputee soccer team will kick off its quest for the World Amputee Football Federation World Cup with an opening match against Liberia when the sport’s global event launches in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Haitians will take on Liberia at 5:30 a.m. eastern standard time on Oct. 1 before rounding out with the other teams in its group..

"We ask the Haitian people to be patient, because we are going to bring back the cup," striker Saviola Charles, said on radio Voice of America Kreyòl (VOA Kreyòl). “We are not here because of a favor, it is thanks to our strength that today we are present at this World Cup.

Overview: The Haitian Amputee soccer team will participate in the 16th edition of the Amputee Football World Cup with an opening match against Liberia Oct.1 in Istanbul, Turkey.

