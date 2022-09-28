CAP-HAITIEN — The plan seems simple. Prime Minister Ariel Henry leaves after protesters put the country on lockdown, then political actors come up with a consensus on who would replace him. The new prime minister would then hold elections for the people to choose the leader they want.

“We don’t want an actor to just put himself in charge,” said Benel Didier, spokesperson of the Democratic and Popular Sector (SDP) in the Western Department, when asked about if Henry leaves office. “We all would have to get together to fill the space and put a prime minister and a council of five members at the National Palace.”

Residents have been demanding that Henry leaves office since late August because they suspect him of taking part in President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination and Henry’s fuel price increases are crippling them, they said. Meanwhile, as Haiti falls into a resulting lockdown, politicians and activists said they’re willing to agree on who would replace Henry so elections may be held.

