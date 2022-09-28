By Ruolz Ariste, Ph.D.

The Quebec provincial (state) election will be held Oct. 3. Among the candidates is Dominique Anglade, a Canadian-Haitian who is the current leader of the Quebec Liberal Party—PLQ (center-right) and leader of the Official Opposition of Quebec. She is the first woman to lead the Quebec Liberal Party, the first Black woman to lead a provincial party in Quebec, and the first person of Haitian descent to be a cabinet minister in Canada. She is the daughter of the respected academic Georges Anglade.

Overview: Dominique Anglade, a Canadian-Haitian who leads the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) and Official Opposition of Quebec, is on the ballot Oct. 3. She faces multiple challenges as the first Black woman and the first person of Haitian descent to become premier

