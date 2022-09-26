PORT-AU-PRINCE — After yet a third week of protests across Haiti was announced, residents of Mirebalais in the Centre Department took to the streets en masse on Sunday, one day before the strike was to begin. Other locales also began the show of ire against the increase to petroleum products, which are now unavailable at the pumps as gangs continue to bar access to the country’s fuel storage facility.

The country’s transport unions had come forward to denounce the government's decision to increase fuel prices, and announced to start a general strike throughout the country from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, if the government does not intend to reverse its decision. According to Jacques Anderson Desroches, president of the Fós Sendikal pou Sove Ayiti (FOSSA), the citizens’ protest is an act of self-defense to defend their rights.

“If the state does not resolve to put an end to the liberalization of the oil market in favor of the oil companies and take control of it, otherwise all the measures taken by Ariel Henry will be cosmetic measures,” Desroches told The Haitian Times.

Overview: Gas is now unavailable at the fuel stations in Haiti, two weeks after price increases were announced, as gangs have kept state authorities from accessing the major gas storage facility at a port. People are in the streets once more this week to continue peyilòk protests and various ‘dechoukaj’ acts of looting and rioting.

