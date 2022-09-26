By Garry Pierre-Pierre

When the earthquake flattened Haiti in 2010, a troop of young Haitian Americans descended on their homeland with the noble mission of sharing their expertise. They were lawyers, doctors, entrepreneurs and others filled with altruism willing to lend a hand in the rebuilding process.

In the few years that followed, almost all of them had left Haiti. They left deeply disappointed that their knowledge was unappreciated or met with hostility from their sisters and brothers, who viewed them suspiciously.

Overview: To help Haiti, you must do it from the outside at first. Now that Haiti finds itself on the precipice of total chaos, strengthening our communities should be the way forward.

