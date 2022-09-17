haiti dechoukaj, haiti protests, Haiti turmoil
In Haiti, protests such as this one in Port-au-Prince on during the week of Sept. 12 have turned into riots as some begin to call for dechoukaj, an uprooting, of the system. Photo by Murdith Joseph for The Haitian Times

Scenes of looting spread as demonstrations that began as protests turned into riots this week, multiplying in Port-au-Prince and other areas of Haiti and leading to the death of at least one person.

The shift took place Wednesday, around the same time a crowd headed by Jimmy “Barbecue” Chèrizier took to the streets of the capital to commit acts of “dechoukaj,” the Creole word for "uprooting" that means getting rid of a system or group to start anew.

The Chèrizier mob, accompanied by a rara band, sang and shouted that they are hungry and threatened to loot the shops.

