By Onz Chéry

CAP-HAITIEN — Haitians in the United Kingdom have been hit with a "double blow,” Haiti’s Ambassador to the UK said, since they have had to endure the deaths of both their home country’s head of state and their host country’s monarch in the span of one year.

Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in his home on Jul. 7, 2021, appointed Euvrard Saint Amand to the UK post. On Sep. 8, Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died at her estate.

