For some Haitian groups, crisis response spurred new thinking on addressing NYC community’s longer term needs

This article is part of a series about how Haitian American nonprofit organizations in New York City are operating during a time when the community’s needs outpace support available.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=asj0V4EgqwU

BROOKLYN — About one year ago, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti on a bright summer morning. Fifteen-hundred miles away in New York, the Haitian American Alliance of New York (HAA) joined dozens of other organizations that sprang into action to help. Within days, HAA had spearheaded a collaboration that helped collect and ship essential supplies and donations, working mostly through virtual meetings as Covid-19 was still prevalent.

