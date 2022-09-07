Protesters in Pétion-Ville erected burning tires along Route de Fréres, blocking access to vehicles, during the protests against Haiti’s many crises on Sept. 7, 2022. Photo by Murdith Joseph



By Juhakenson Blaise and Murdith Joseph

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Thousands joined demonstrations in Haiti’s capital and other cities Sept. 7 to protest against the rising cost of living, skyrocketing crime and fuel shortage, demanding for the third consecutive week the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Protesters started off from the Champ de Mars in downtown Port-au-Prince and marched through the neighborhood of Delmas to Pétion-Ville, bringing activities in all three neighborhoods to a standstill. Some demonstrators erected barricades with burning tires to block access to the roads. In Route de Frères, residents used big rocks, branches to block traffic.

Overview: Residents of Port-au-Prince and several other areas of Haiti took to the streets Sept. 7 in ongoing demonstrations demanding Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s resignation.

