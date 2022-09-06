Even before we launched The Haitian Times in 1999, I knew we wanted to be part of the Labor Day Carnival parade. Over the preceding years, I had heard grumblings from the parade’s organizers that the Haitians were sullying the colorful procession by donning “shabby” T-shirts instead of costumes.

I was determined to change things.

We scoured barbershops, churches and community organizations to recruit people to be part of our defilé walking besides or on the decorative float. One year, we managed to get a handful of young men and women to join our float.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.