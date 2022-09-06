Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Florida-based doctor, was arrested in Haiti on in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Photo via The New York Times.

Sanon, alleged Moise murder mastermind, makes first appearance in Haitian court

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the Florida-based doctor arrested for alleged masterminding the assassination of Haiti’s former President Jovenel Moïse, appeared for the first time in front of a judge Sept 5.

Walter Wesser Voltaire, the latest judge in charge of the investigation, heard from the alleged plotter and his attorney, Stanley Gaston, for about 3 hours.

Overview: Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the Florida-based Haitian American accused of masterminding the Moïse assassination, made his first court appearance Sept 5. About 30 Haitian soldiers are in Mexico for training to become instructors and monitors of new soldiers as part of a long-ranging plan to combat crime in Haiti.

