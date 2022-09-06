A series of demonstrations that drew thousands in Gonaïves has led to the cancellation of a literary event in the Artibonite city, event organizers said. The demonstrations against the rising cost of living, skyrocketing crime and fuel shortage crisis is the latest among several protests that began in Haiti’s southern region two weeks ago and have since spread to other cities around the country.

The demonstrations in Gonaïves began Aug. 31. By Friday, according to local radio, protesters who took to the streets also voiced their frustrations with Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s inability to resolve the many crises Haiti faces and they demanded his resignation. The day’s demonstration paralyzed activities all over the city, including the 100th year anniversary of Jacques Stephen Alexis, a literary icon and political activist.

Organizers then said via Facebook that the protesting crowds and shortage of fuel had prompted them to postpone the three-day affair indefinitely.

Overview: Jacques Stephen Alexis centenary celebration canceled amid ongoing demonstrations against crises in Haiti.

