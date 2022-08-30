A protester holding a sign [center] that reads "No to injustice shootout to the ghetto" in Creole during a demonstration demanding Prime Minister Ariel Henry to leave office on Aug. 30, 2022. Next to him, protesters are carrying a sign [right] that reads "No to the shameless bourgeois that are destroying the country, you all did too much to the people this time..." Photo credit: Frandy Pierre

CAP-HAITIEN — Some banged spoons against aluminum plates, others, wrapped themselves in Haiti's red and black flag, held signs that read "operation guard the dollar'' and "we want a change" as they demonstrated against Prime Minister Ariel Henry, demanding his resignation. While they spread their message across in different forms, they also came together in their chants.

Si Ariel pa ale nap boule peyi a, which translates to "If Ariel doesn't leave we will burn the country."

The Aug. 30 demonstration in Cap-Haitien was led by political party Pitit Dessalines Platform to protest against the low value of the gourde compared to the U.S. dollar, soaring consumer prices, the growing scarcity of gasoline and diesel and inflation. Thousands of demonstrators called on Henry to leave office, accusing him of being incapable of ending the country’s many crises.

Overview: Cap-Haïtien residents took to the streets to demand the Prime Minister to leave office following a spree of protests across the country.

