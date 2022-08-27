Miami — About 40 people attended an information session Aug. 25 to learn about the rights of migrants and related topics at the Miami Workers Center. Presenters provided insight into immigration in Florida, citing that immigrants comprise 21.1% of the state’s population and contribute $105.4 billion to its economy. The speakers and organizers also gave information about various branches of government, the importance of civic engagement, general protections against crime and violence, and Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

With TPS for Haitians in effect through Feb. 3, 2023, the Florida Immigrant Coalition is holding a Haitian TPS drive Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at South Miami Heights Haitian Baptist Emmanuel. For more information or to register, click this link.

All photos by Ashley Miznazi.

Attendees listen to presenter detail Florida’s immigration demographics.

Interpreters that translate between Creole and Spanish speak into microphones that feed into attendees preferred language in ear pieces.

Signs at Miami Worker Center encourage the stop of wage theft and the protection of all workers.

Attendees listen to the presentation.

Art work displayed at Miami Worker Center. “Migration is natural” one poster said.

Cassandra Suprin from Americans for Immigrant Justice speaks to group of people who migrated from Haiti about protections against violence and applying for Temporary Protective Status.