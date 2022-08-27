Miami — About 40 people attended an information session Aug. 25 to learn about the rights of migrants and related topics at the Miami Workers Center. Presenters provided insight into immigration in Florida, citing that immigrants comprise 21.1% of the state’s population and contribute $105.4 billion to its economy. The speakers and organizers also gave information about various branches of government, the importance of civic engagement, general protections against crime and violence, and Temporary Protected Status (TPS).
With TPS for Haitians in effect through Feb. 3, 2023, the Florida Immigrant Coalition is holding a Haitian TPS drive Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at South Miami Heights Haitian Baptist Emmanuel. For more information or to register, click this link.
All photos by Ashley Miznazi.