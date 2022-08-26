Earlier this month, Capracare recognized supporters of its ongoing charitable efforts toward survivors of the 2021 earthquake that struck Haiti’s southwestern region. The event at City Field, hosted by the New York Mets ahead of the one-year anniversary of the earthquake, raised more than $10,000.

“It was a phenomenal experience,” Capracare Founder and CEO Jean Pierre-Louis said in a statement. A great day to honor courage, but there is still work to do.”

Here are some photos of the events, courtesy of Capracare.

