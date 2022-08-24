MIAMI — Two Haitian American are heading to a runoff in November after tying for first place in the Miami-Dade County Commission District 2 race, while in Broward County, two Haitian American lost separate bids to become county commissioners.

Tuesday’s primary ballots included seats for state executive offices, United States senators and representatives, state legislators and local offices that vary by municipality. Here’s a roundup of results in the key races featuring Haitian American candidates on the Aug. 23 ballot.

Miami-Dade County Commission

Philippe Bien-Aime, North Miami Mayor, and Marleine Bastien, the community organizer, will have a runoff in the Nov. 8 general elections for District 2, which encompasses North Miami, Opa-locka, North Miami Beach and parts of the city of Miami, Biscayne Gardens and Liberty City.

Bien-Aime received 26.48% with 5,259 votes. Bastien received 23.65% with 4,697 votes.

Haitian American opponents Wallace Aristide and Joe Celestin lost. African American candidate William D.C. Clark came close behind with 20.87% of the vote.

Broward County Commission

Aude Sicard LOST her bid for District 8, which encompasses the Broward Municipal Service District, and parts of Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderhill, Margate, North Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Plantation, Pompano Beach, Tamarac and Wilton Manors.

She garnered 13.05% of the vote to her opponents Bobby DuBose, former member of the Florida House of Representatives and Robert McKinzie, a Fort Lauderdale city commissioner.

Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas LOST her bid for District 9 which encompasses parts of Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, Sunrise, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes and Oakland Park.

She lost by 71.26%% to challenger Hazelle Rogers.

Haitians in Florida state races

Incumbent Dotie Joseph won her District 108 race with 53.5%. The area encompasses northeastern City of Miami and the western portion of North Miami; villages of Biscayne Park, El Portal and Miami Shores; and the unincorporated Dade county areas of Gladeview, Golden Glades, Pinewood, West Little River and Westview.

Haitian American opponent Michael Etienne, Democrat, a former North Miami City Clerk, received 26.36% of the vote.

Roy Hardemon, who served District 108 from 2016 to 2018, lost.

Haitians in Congressional races

Incumbent Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick WON District 20, which encompasses the area around Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach; including North Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Tamarac, Miramar, Lake Park, Riviera Beach and parts of Pompano Beach and Sunrise.

She received 66% to her opponent Dale Holness, former Mayor of Broward County and Anika Tene Omphroy

Incumbent Rod Dorilás LOST District 22 which encompasses parts of Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, Sunrise, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes and Oakland Park.

He received 19.1% of the vote. Dan Franzese currently leads Deborah Adeimy by .4% of the vote.

Peter Arianas and Carrie Lawlor were also in the race.