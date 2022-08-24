Poll sites such as this one in Caton Ave., Brooklyn welcomed voters and workers on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Photo by Leonardo March.

BROOKLYN — Long-time Senator Kevin Parker was declared the winner in the New York State Senate District 21 race that drew challengers, shooing in Parker for another term representing several Haitian enclaves in Brooklyn.

On his Twitter account, Parker posted “We won!” a few minutes after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“I want to thank the voters of the 21st District for sending me back to Albany to keep fighting for a fairer and more equitable Brooklyn,” Parker stated.

