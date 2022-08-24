Thousands of people went to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to cast their votes in Florida’s primary election. Several Haitians were on the ballot and the contenders stand to impact Haitian voters in those communities.

Here are scenes from polling locations in Miami-Dade and Broward County followed by Marleine Bastien’s County Commission watch party Tuesday evening:

Campaigners hand fliers to voters as they park at North Miami Public Library.

Iva Mondelus asks voters in English and Creole at North Miami Public Library to punch #107 for Philippe Bien Aime. “I think he’s doing a good job as mayor of North Miami and he would do a good job as commissioner,” she said.

Campaigners holding fliers for Monique Marley Mayo, who ran against Haitian American candidates for District 2 County Commission at North Miami Public Library.

Margaret Reid holds a Wallace Aristide sign at North Dade regional library. “I believe Aristide will do what the people want done,” she said. “I believe he’s an honest man, and educator and a mentor. He’s not here politically but for the work of the people.” Later in the night, it was called Aristide lost the District 2 race.

Maria Jennings fills out a voter registration form at North Central Branch Library

Jerry Acceus, who has lived in the city of Plantation for 20 years, voted at the Jim Ward Community Center.

Cynthia Clark hands flyer to voter at Jim Ward Community Center in Plantation.

Marleine Bastien’s campaign committee celebrates when the first ballot count of the night is released, showing her close behind her opponent Philippe Bien Aime.

Marleine Bastien’s campaign committee gather around a phone to get a closer look at the first round of election results posted.

Marleine Bastien arrives at her campaign headquarters near Golden Glades to be greeted by her supporters. Colored lights shine from an advertising truck displaying LED Marleine Bastien campaign posters.

Maria Rodriguez gives an excited shout when more results are dropped, showing Marleine in steady second place with 9 precincts left to report.

Marleine Bastien hugs her supporters.

Marleine Bastien celebrates her win with supporters, including Tessa Petit from the Florida Immigrant Coalition organization.

Marleine Bastien’s parents.

Marleine Bastien campaign team and supporters listen to her victory speech for making it into the Nov. runoff election for District 2 County Commissioner.

Marleine Bastien gives a victory speech at her watch party. She will face Philippe Bien-Aime in the Nov. 8 election for Miami-Dade District 2 County Commissioner. Bien-Aime received 26.48% of the vote and Bastien received 23.65%. .

Photos by: Ashley Miznazi