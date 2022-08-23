PORT-AU-PRINCE — Residents across Haiti, including in Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, Cabaret, Les Cayes, Cap-Haitien, Petit-Goâve took to the streets on Monday to express their anger at Haiti’s economic stagnation, rising cost of living, skyrocketing crime, fuel crisis and interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s lack of action, demonstrators said. At least three were reported dead and another four injured in ensuing clashes, according to Marc Antoine Maisonneuve, an organizer based in Port-au-Prince.

“We are at the end of our rope with what is happening in the country and the authorities are complicit with the bandits given their inaction,” shouted a demonstrator, who declined to share their name. “I am taking part in this demonstration to say no to terrorism in the country, no to the high cost of living.”

On Aug.22, protesters marched to Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s home to demand he resign. They gathered in Champs de Mars, then headed toward Lalue, Christ-Roi and Delmas, where the police repeatedly scattered the crowds using tear gas. In Delmas 38, demonstrators and another group from Pétion-ville threw stones at each other as the latter tried to stop the advancing crowd.

Overview: People tired and angry with Haiti’s worsening crises — crime, lack of jobs and government inaction — called for PM Ariel Henry to step down for failing to change the country’s course.

