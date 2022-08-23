PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s Boys’ U14 soccer team has retained its title of champion of the Caribbean after beating Puerto Rico 2-0 at the Olímpico Félix Sanchez stadium in the Dominican Republic Aug. 21.

"From the [first] stage of choosing the players, despite the country's situation, to get to the final — it's a satisfaction," coach Eddy César said ahead of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) final event.

The game, a rematch of last year’s final, saw Haiti put on a masterful display of skills and physicality to put Puerto Rico on the defensive early in the match. Jackson Saintilnord and Angelo Lauré scored in the 12th and the 63rd minute of the game, respectively.

Overview: Haiti’s youth soccer team win against Puerto Rico makes this the Tier 1 Haiti’s second championship in succession.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.