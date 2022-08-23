Three women in the Desanclos family who were among those killed in Tabarre. From left to right, Sondjie, Josette Fils and Sardjie Desanclos, pictured with father and husband Jean Simson Desanclos. Social media photo courtesy via twitter account of Yvener Foeshter Joseph
Three women in the Desanclos family who were among those killed in Tabarre. From left to right, Sondjie, Josette Fils and Sardjie Desanclos, pictured with father and husband Jean Simson Desanclos. Social media photo courtesy via twitter account of Yvener Foeshter Joseph

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Armed bandits operating in Croix-des-Bouquets killed eight people, including a mother and her two daughters living in the Cité Doudoune neighborhood, over the weekend.

Josette Fils Desanclos and her two daughters Sardjie Desanclos, 24, and Sherwood Sondjie Desanclos, 28 were traveling in their car when the armed attackers killed them by immolation. Sondjie’s next birthday is on Aug. 23 

All three women were active members of the Roc Solide Church in Tabarre.

