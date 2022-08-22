Longtime Haiti advocate Andy Levin already lost seat in Michigan primary

The faces of the U.S. House of Representatives’ nascent Haiti Caucus may change as all seven of its members’ seats are up for grabs this year.

On Aug. 23, Florida’s Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (Fl-20) will defend the seat she won last November in a special election, and New York’s Mondaire Jones (NY-10) will face a field of 11 other Democrats in a newly drawn 17th district, which doesn’t overlap the 10th, his former area.

Overview: Members of the Haiti Caucus in the House of Representatives are up for re-election in the November midterm, following primaries in August.

