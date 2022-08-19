PORT-AU-PRINCE - The National Police of Haiti (PNH) has arrested Father Frantz Cole following an Aug.17 hearing to investigate the illegal import of weapons and ammunition seized at the port of Port-au-Prince last July. Cole, a member of the Episcopal Church of Haiti, is in custody at the Central Directorate Judicial Police (DCPJ), according to local outlet Le Nouvelliste.

PNH spokesperson Divisional Inspector Garry Desrosiers confirmed news of Cole’s arrest, but did not clearly state the charges against the priest.

The police hearing was part of the investigation into a cache of weapons and ammunition hidden in a shipping container bound for the church, located in La Saline, on July 14. Authorities with the Counter Narcotics Trafficking Unit (BLTS) and the Central Directorate Judicial Police (DCPJ) at Port-au-Prince customs initially intercepted and seized 19 weapons, 20,000 munitions and 120 magazines in containers bound for the Episcopal Church of Haiti. After searching more containers on July 15, authorities discovered another 22 firearms, 19 assault rifles, 140 magazines, 14,600 bullets and counterfeit money.

Overview: Police arrested Priest Frantz Cole of Haiti Episcopal Church in a case about illegal weapons and ammunition seized in July. Motorcyclists attacked street merchants with rocks over the latter’s suspected role in a scheme with fuel station pump owners to drive up fuel prices, creating a midday panic in Pétion-ville.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.