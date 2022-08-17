After 18 audits of NYCHA, the NYC Comptroller’s Office is asking residents what to consider when auditing the housing agency. Photo by Preston Keres/USDA

BROOKLYN—The New York City comptroller’s office has released a new survey, available in Haitian Creole, that aims to understand the concerns of public housing residents.

“We're just asking people: ‘What is it that you think we should dig in on, we'll come back to you as we have findings on those things you ask us for,’” said NYC Comptroller Brad Lander. “So we have the survey translated into a number of languages, including Haitian Creole.”

The newest survey of New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) by the Comptroller’s office, whose responsibilities include reviewing NYCHA’s operations, bases the first steps of the audit on people’s concerns rather than on the findings of the Comptroller’s team of experts. From the 18 audits of NYCHA’s financial and operating practices performed over the years, the Comptroller’s office has proposed more than 169 recommendations for improvement.

