Tropicana concert
Attendees of Orchestre Tropicana d’Haiti's concert waving their hands at the Notre-Dame du Cap-Haitien Plaza on Aug. 14, 2022. The concert was part of Cap-Haitien's 352nd anniversary celebration. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times

CAP-HAITIEN — Young men dressed in designer suits walking down the streets. Partygoers waving sparklers at an all-white affair. Crowded concerts and streets.

In real life and online, people enjoyed seeing a fun, beautiful side of Haiti displayed during the 352nd anniversary celebration of the country’s northern capital, a much-welcomed sight. For those accustomed to seeing mostly violence and gangs footage from Haiti, the Fèt Okap images and videos that went viral over the weekend were a welcome surprise.

“All my friends online right now, they’re shocked,” said Christian Dorvilier, a clothing designer based in Westchester, New York, as he stood at Fort Saint-Joseph before the Rosier Sunset event started on Aug. 14. “It’s a shocker for them to see these things happening in Haiti.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you. 

Join now or renew to get:
— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports 
— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)
— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields
— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture 
— Membership merch, perks and special invitations 

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.