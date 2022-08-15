Haiti earthquake, tents in Haiti
A tent city in Cavaillon, a commune in the Southern Department, a year after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti's southern region. Photo credit: Man Dodo Humanitarian Foundation

Six months after a local pastor built a shelter in Cavaillon for Olucia Jean-Louis and 14 others left homeless by the earthquake that devastated Haiti’s southern region last year, three men broke into the temporary home. During the April 25 break-in, the thieves made off with 10 of the cooking pots Jean-Louis sells to make a living in the Southern Department commune. 

When the trio attempted to sell the pots later that day, Jean-Louis, with the help of other residents, detained one of the men and delivered him to the police station. In retaliation, Jean-Louis said, the two other thieves set her home made of plywoods on fire.

"I was one inch away from going crazy after seeing that I was going to live under the same conditions I was in right after the earthquake," Jean-Louis said recently.

