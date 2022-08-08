PORT-AU-PRINCE — A criminal group called “Ti Makak” murdered and burned alive Yvon Buissereth, a former senator representing Haiti’s South Department, and his relative in a Pétion-Ville neighborhood Saturday, local Goverment Commissioner Jacques Lafontantt told local press.

Buissereth was the current director general of the State Administration for the Promotion of Social Housing (EPPLS). He and Ronald Joseph Monplaisir, a family member, were riding in his car in Laboule 12, a commune of Pétion-Ville, on Aug. 6 when the armed bandits attacked.

Haitian authorities immediately blamed the attack on the armed gangs, though a motive has not been shared.

Overview: Former senator Yvon Buissereth and a family member burned alive August 6 by a criminal group while the pair was inside their vehicle in Laboule 12, a Pétion-Ville neighborhood.

