Rosemonde Pierre-Louis was announced as the Executive Director of the NYU McSilver Institute earlier this year. Photo from NYU McSilver.

NEW YORK — As an up-and-coming lawyer about 10 years ago, Esther Cajuste didn’t know many other Haitians in the same field of criminal justice law, until she met Rosemonde Pierre-Louis.

“One of the first times I heard her speak, I was as a fresh out of law school attorney,” says Esther Cajuste, a prior president of the Haitian-American Lawyers Association of New York (HALANY). “How to have confidence really came full-circle for me, just watching her stand on a podium and commanding attention.”

Working as an attorney was just the beginning of Pierre-Louis’ multi-faceted career in the public sector. One that saw her rise in New York’s political circles just as other Haitian Americans came to prominence, as reflected in initiatives she helped lead, such as The Haitian Roundtable.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.