PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s national amputee soccer team has qualified for the 14th edition of the World Amputee Soccer Championship set to take place in Turkey in October.

The draw for countries took place in Istanbul, Turkey on July 30. The 24 teams selected are divided into six groups of four between October 1 and 9. Haiti is in Group A.

“We are one of the favorite countries to win the competition. We [the players] are ready and united to achieve our goal,” Manley Osias, captain of the Haiti team, said to The Haitian Times.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.