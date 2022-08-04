Francesca Cassandra Denis, owner of Cocoa Bean Juice and Salad Bar in Flatbush, Brooklyn, said to save on production costs, she started doing tasks herself that she would typically hire a company to do, such as delivery services.. Photo by Leonardo March

BROOKLYN — Entrepreneur Francesca Denis had a hectic year in the middle of the pandemic, being a new mother and opening a business, Cocoa Bean Juice and Salad Bar on Nostrand Ave.

One year later, her store is among the 80% of businesses in New York state that survive their first year. Now, she’s busy navigating the highest inflation in the United States in 40 years.

“The [price] increases on goods to purchase for the store definitely made things more expensive,” said Denis. “We had to cut back on [local transport companies] because it's getting more pricey for them to be able to get gas.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.