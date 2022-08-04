MIAMI — A Palm Beach County woman of Haitian descent fraudulently racked up more than $900,000 from 80 investors, most of them Haitians in South Florida, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Suspect Alexandra Robert, 23, used some of the funds to invest in cryptocurrency for herself and to pay for her rent, car and college courses as well as hair and beauty products and cosmetic surgery.

The July 26 SEC complaint alleges that Robert and her two companies — Chalala Academy LLC, based in Boynton Beach, and Lendvesting Academy Corp., based in West Palm Beach — offered “investment programs” with “risk-free” investments of up to 48% returns in 2020 and 2021. The so-called programs were to make loans to small business borrowers who did not qualify through traditional lenders.

On social media, Robert and her companies posted videos in Creole saying they raised more than $4 million from 1,000 investors and paid $2.6 million to investors. In her investment agreement, Robert claimed to provide apps, loan servicing, business consulting, website creation and social media services to the small businesses.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.