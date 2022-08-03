PORT-AU-PRINCE — Anthony Dumas, a police officer stationed in the Artibonite Department’s Maintenance of Order Unit, was killed in an ambush on the road to Gros-Morne, on July 28. The death comes one week after another officer was killed, signifying an increasingly intensifying period of violence and warfare perpetrated by various groups.

Dumas was shot in the head by armed individuals known to be members of the gang “Pendu,” Creole for hanged, according to local media.

Bernard Henry Gousse, a former Minister of Justice, said police officers are often the victims of gang attacks. He praised the courage of officers who seek to restore peace in the country despite the lack of equipment

