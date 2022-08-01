CAP-HAITIEN — With a calm look on his face, Cap-Haitien Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor sat at a table outside his home at Les Jardin de L’Ocean Hotel, describing in a soothing voice the scenes in his mind for the city’s 352nd anniversary in two weeks.

"When you enter there will be a beautiful entrance," Almonor said. "People will do expositions under tents and chairs and sell their products — what young people do — shirts, bracelets, everything, jewelry, clothes, sandals, everything you know."

Almonor was referring to the Entrepreneurial Fair of Youngsters In Cap-Haitien that will be at The Boulevard, one of the city’s main streets. Over at the Place Carenage and the Place Rue 18, residents will play games such as dominoes and chess on a circuit of board. Also in Almonor’s mind, a food fair, a dinner in white and a Miss Haiti pageant — held for the first time here in Cap-Haitien — will undoubtedly raise the caliber of the annual festival kicking off Aug. 12.

