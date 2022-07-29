The issue of housing dominated a District 2 County Commissioner candidates’ debate on June 28, as the area carries the burden of the rent crisis, safety and leads the county in gun homicides.

The district encompasses the Miami, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-Locka and Golden Glades area which include large Haitian enclaves.

The candidates are Wallace Aristide, a high school principal; Monique Barely-Mayo, a business consultant, Marleine Bastien, a non-profit organizer; Philippe Bien-Aime, the mayor of North Miami; Joe Celestin, a former mayor of North Miami; and William Clark, a retired firefighter/paramedic.

