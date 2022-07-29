Earlier this month, courts in Turkey ordered Samir Handal to be released after not finding sufficient reasons from Haiti for his extradition in the Jovenel Moïse assassination case. But more than three weeks later, his family says, Turkey has not released the Jordanian-Haitian businessman.

In an exclusive interview with The Haitian Times, a close family member, who asked that her name not be disclosed for safety reasons, said Handal is now being held illegally after being set to return to Miami.

“It's a form of kidnapping…He's illegally being held in Turkey right now,” Handal’s family member said.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.