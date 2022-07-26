PORT-AU-PRINCE — On the one-year anniversary of his ascension as Haiti’s interim Prime Minister, Ariel Henry said he is committed to bring peace to the country, hold elections and combat inflation and gas shortage.

“This is the only condition that will allow us to continue importing fuel and make it available permanently,” Henry said in a July 21 address, meant to be a sort of state-of-the-union update to the nation.

“Nor must dialogue be an opportunity to waste time in useless quarrels and to needlessly prolong the suffering of people and this situation of chronic disability,” Henry added, referring to competing approaches on moving the country forward.

Overview: On the one-year anniversary of his ascension as Haiti, Prime Minister Ariel Henry reaffirmed promises to peace and hold elections, among others. Critics found the speech, and his governance, lacking.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.