NORTH MIAMI — After a long day of work building boats, Frantzy Belval arrived home around 10 p.m. and had just laid down when he heard knocking at his apartment door. When he opened the door, he saw police cars and a group of officers. They asked for his name and if they could speak inside.
Before they uttered another word, Belval, 45, had a feeling the visit had something to do with his children’s mother, Odette Joassaint, since she had sent police to his home before. He asked if he could put a shirt on. One officer asked him to sit down.
