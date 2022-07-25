Eudes Pierre, of Brooklyn, was killed Dec. 20, 2021 by NYPD. The intersection of Utica Ave and Eastern Parkway will be renamed Eudes Pierre Way in his honor. Photo courtesy of Sheina Banatte.

BROOKLYN — Every time Sheina Banatte walks by the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway, she will remember her cousin Eudes Pierre. It’s close to where police officers shot the 26-year-old dead, five days before Christmas last year.

But the tragedy isn’t all that will trigger the memory. Soon, Banatte will also see her cousin’s name on the street signs at the busy intersection that serves as a commuter hub for thousands going daily to and from the outer parts of Brooklyn via subway train, bus, dollar vans, taxis and other transportation means. The New York City Council voted earlier this month to rename the intersection Eudes Pierre Way after the Haitian-American Crown Heights resident.

Councilmember Crystal Hudson, who represents City Council District 35 where the intersection falls, co-sponsored the bill as a way for the family to create a memorial for Pierre.

