PORT-AU-PRINCE — The number of victims has reached the hundreds in the latest gun battles between gangs in Citè Soleil, bringing the total of reported killings across Haiti’s capital this year to nearly 1,000, according to human rights organizations on the ground. The violence has also left hundreds of children to makeshift shelters seeking safety.

“We are deeply concerned by the worsening of violence in Port-au-Prince and the increase of human rights violations committed by gangs against the local population,” a public statement from the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights read.

“​​We call on those responsible and supporting this armed violence to immediately desist, and to respect the lives and livelihoods of all Haitians, most of whom live in extreme poverty,” the July 16 note continued.

Overview: Since July 7, a Cité Soleil turf war between members of G9 and Gpep has left at least 89 dead and nearly 300 children displaced. They’re the latest casualties of violence around the Haitian capital this year.

