PORT-AU-PRINCE — While the Haitian women’s football team exited the Concacaf W 2022 championship early, striker Melchie Daelle Dumornay was awarded best young player for her performance during the competition.

“Dumornay played a leading role in the brilliant 3-0 win over the Mexican team with her assist that led to two penalties,” the Haitian Football Federation (FHF) wrote in a Facebook post.

Previously, the 18-year-old Haitian soccer star was awarded the NXGN prize from the trade newspaper Goal as the best young player in March 2022.

Overview: Haitian soccer star Melchie Dumornay has once again captured the attention of the women’s football world with her performance at Concacaf W 2022 championships.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.