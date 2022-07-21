Patrick Julney speaks in a video describing the conditions in the penitentiary where he is being held.

NEW YORK --- The family of an Elizabeth, New Jersey man “unexpectedly” deported to Haiti is speaking out against the practice of sending back Haitian Americans convicted for non-immigration-related crimes. In a publicity campaign underway, they said Patrick Julney was expelled despite a pending appeal based on fear of returning to a native country filled with unrest and violence.

Julney, 38, is now being held in a Port-au-Prince jail along with scores of others unlikely to be released, given the Haitian justice system’s own travails since gangs took over its main courthouse in June.

“Him going to the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince was definitely not one of the things that I expected,” Julney’s wife Laura McMaster said in an interview with The Haitian Times Wednesday. “I’m not going to stop talking about it because it’s something that definitely needs to be changed.”

