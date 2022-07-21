Eddy Alexandre ran a cryptocurrency company, EminiFx. Photo from Twitter.

People who believe they lost money in the alleged cryptocurrency scam led by Eddy Alexandre may contact a court-appointed lawyer through a designated email, the attorney said. However, the formal process for submitting a claim to regain any funds lost won’t be available for some time.

“Sending an email is not submitting a claim,” said David Castleman, the lawyer in charge of a federal receivership. “Once we’ve analyzed the substantial amount of data we’ve secured, we will make a motion with the court for a claims process. [It] will explain to investors in EminiFx how the process works and how they can submit a claim.”

Alexandre, a Long Island resident, was charged in May for allegedly defrauding investors, many of them Haitian American, accused of perpetrating a $59 million Ponzi scheme from his offices in Long Island, a website, an app and numerous events. Alexandre allegedly told investors that his company, EminiFx, could help them earn money through cryptocurrencies and foreign exchange trading. According to the federal investigators’ affidavit, Alexandre guaranteed weekly returns of 5%.

