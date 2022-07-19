MIAMI — For the fifth year, a local community group is bringing together dozens of Haitian women for two days of empowerment workshops and cultural celebrations, the latest of several women-affirming events taking place this year.

“We’re really focusing on pouring back into the community,” Keisha Jean-Louis, the founder of Women’s Empowerment Weekend, said. “It’s about being around women who are going through similar things like you. it’s just a safe space.”

Women’s Empowerment Weekend, which will be held July 30 to July 31 at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, aims to acknowledge and celebrate Haitian women and Haitian culture. Similar events taking place locally this year include the South Florida Chapter launch of #SHE_BUILDS in August and a women’s brunch by the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce in October.

Women’s Empowerment Weekend

For July’s Women’s Empowerment Weekend, attendees can participate in a zumba workout, workshops, networking mixer, brunch and panel discussing life, business and family dynamics. Guest speakers include Nickie Nougaisse, founder of Curls Dynasty, a textured hair product brand, and Sandra Florvella, founder of the marketing and advertising agency, Haitian Business.

“Every one of our speakers is monumental in the Haitian community,” Jean-Louis said.

Haitian-owned businesses will set up their shops on vendor tables for guests to hear about their brands.

#SHE_BUILDS South Florida events

#SHE_BUILDS, founded by Shaïna Silva, a Haitian American entrepreneur, exists to connect Haitian women to global opportunities and value chains. SHE_BUILDS selected 19 leaders trained in leadership, communication, ecosystem development, community engagement and partnership management to launch chapter events. The goal of the events is to build community, expand networks and position Haitian women as business leaders.

In South Florida, #SHE_BUILDS chapter ambassador Sophonie Chérubin will hold the first of several events on August 13 at Kasa Champet Restaurant and Lounge, a Haitian eatery, in Pembrokes Pines. She’ll introduce the organization and her mission as the chapter ambassador.

Three more events are being planned for the rest of the year in South Florida, Chérubin said. Exact dates and locations are not finalized yet.

“Creating this ecosystem in Florida is really going to help a lot of entrepreneurs, for them to know that there is support and there are women that have the same drive to make an impact in the community,” said Chérubin, a business educator and strategist specializing in coaching women. “As far as becoming who we are supposed to become, we have to accept that we need each other. We need other people.”

The Jael Experience Women’s Brunch

Later in the year, E.P.H.I Empowerment, a marketing agency focused on the health and fashion fields, is hosting a brunch at The Haitian American Chamber of Commerce in Fort Lauderdale on October 29. The brunch – called the Jael Experience Women’s Brunch – intends to empower women and entrepreneurs, and will feature a live band, catered food, vendors and speakers.

Host Ephaniela Isma said her mission is to reach women seeking guidance to better themselves. Topics include how to break the cycle of generational poverty and women’s health and justice.

“We are all striving to find our inner strengths, our inner talents, our purpose in life and also connect with women who have succeeded in their area of talent,” said Isma, a registered nurse.

Proceeds of the event will go to Life Empowerment Deliverance Ministries in Hollywood.

For Women’s Empowerment Weekend tickets ($65-200), visit Eventbrite to purchase in advance.

For #SHE_BUILDS event information, follow the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

For Jael Experience Women’s Brunch tickets ($75), visit the Eventbrite.